July Blockbusters Are Here! From The Lion King to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Which Film Will You See?

Summer is here y'all and it's not going anywhere!

As we gear up for months of beach time and picnics in the park, we can't forget about one of summer's most obvious must-do activities...going to see summer blockbusters.

June was full of a lot of great movies including Booksmart, Toy Story 4 and Late Night, and luckily for all you movie buffs out there July is keeping the ball rolling.

One of the most-anticipated movies of the year AKA The Lion King, finally hits theaters this month and we can barely contain our excitement.

The Disney live-action film however is only the beginning when it comes to movies you're going to want to see in theaters as soon as possible this July.

There's the Spider-Man sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home for example and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring both Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio and we will be seeing them both stat!