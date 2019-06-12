Surprise! Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden Is Married

Congratulations are in order for Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden.

The former vice president's second child is married. A source tells E! News Hunter tied the knot with Melissa Cohen.

The insider says the bride is originally from South Africa and that she currently lives in Los Angeles. It seems like the pair developed a bit of a whirlwind romance. According to the source, Melissa and Hunter just met in May. As a sign of their love for one another, the couple has also gotten matching tattoos, per the source.

E! News has reached out to Joe's team for comment.

Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Biden, with who he shares three children: Finnegan, Maisy and Naomi Biden. The two reportedly separated in 2015.

However, Hunter made headlines two years later after it was revealed he had formed a relationship with Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother Beau Biden.

"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter told Page Six at the time. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."