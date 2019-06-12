Dogs Season 2 Is Coming to Netflix and They're Looking for Your Pups

Netflix
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 8:32 AM
Netflix
Who's a good pup? If it's your dog, they could become Netflix stars.
The streaming platform announced Dogs, its documentary series about four-legged friends, will return for a second season. The series is all about the emotional bonds between pups and their humans and the new season will continue the inspirational journey trend. That's where you, dear reader, come in. The new season isn't in production yet, so viewers can submit their own dog's story for the chance to be featured in season two. Share your story using the tag @netflixdogs with #netflixdogstory on Instagram or Twitter.
"We are so excited that our pack is back for season two of Dogs! From the beginning we have said that the joy shown in Dogs helps bring people together and that same feeling will translate more than ever in season 2," executive producers Glen Zipper and Amy Berg said in a joint statement. "Dogs offers us the ability to explore some of the most important human stories through relationships with our best friends and it's been amazing to see how much these episodes have touched audiences and critics across the globe. Most importantly, our fans have become part of our extended family and we are honored to bring them a fresh set of stories that will allow us to connect with them yet again."
Zipper developed the show after meeting his dog in 2003.
"Our series Dogs was created in this spirit — to honor our dogs and to help us recognize that a love for dogs is something we all have in common. Understanding this, it is also our hope that sharing these stories might help us find more ways to love each other," Zipper said when the first season came out.
The first season is six episodes long and tells the tales of dogs in Syria, Japan, Costa Rica, Italy and the United States. Meet those pups below.
Netflix
Directed by: Heidi Ewing
Viewers will meet Corrine, an 11-year-old girl who suffers from traumatic seizures. Her life is forever changed when she meets Rory, a dog trained to detect oncoming seizures. According to Netflix, "This episode highlights the depths of a closely formed friendship between a child and their dog, the unbreakable trust they have in each other and the incredible power of a dog's ability to assist humans in health and wellness."
Netflix
Directed by: Amy Berg
Ayham fled war-torn Syria, two years ago and has settled in Germany, but he left behind his best friend: a Siberian Husky named Zeus. Now, Ayham and his friends risk everything to get Zeus over the Syrian border into Lebanon in hopes of a reunion.
Netflix
Directed by: Richard Hankin
Alessandro is a fisherman in a small town off of Lake Como, and he's joined by his partner, Ice, a 10-year-old Labrador as they get ready for tourist season.
Article continues below
Netflix
Directed by: Roger Ross Williams
This episode, set in Japan and the US, looks at people's relationships with dogs in Japan, where pups are often dressed to match their owners and dog grooming is an art form. Viewers will also see two renowned dog groomers compete in the ultimate competition.
Netflix
Directed by: T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay
Territorio de Zeguates is a sanctuary deep in the Costa Rican rainforest that's home to thousands of dogs, dogs saved from living on the streets. But how long can the organization sustain supporting that many dogs?
Netflix
Directed by: Amy Berg
There are more dogs in New York than there are people in Cleveland, and many of them are rescued dogs. This episode looks at New York City's adoption ecosystem.
Article continues below
No premiere date for Dogs season two was announced.
Watch Bethenny Frankel Unload on Luann de Lesseps in Truly Shocking The Real Housewives of New York City Confrontation
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?