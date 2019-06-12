Khloe Kardashian Addresses Claim Tristan Thompson Cheated on His Pregnant Ex With Her

Khloe Kardashian is speaking her truth.

Yesterday, reports spread that Jordan Craig had experienced "complications" during her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson's first child that she claimed were from stress over rumors he had cheated on her with Kardashian.

While the reality star has denied such claims in the past, she decided to set the record straight once again on Wednesday.

"I'm disappointed that I even feel the need to post this but...I need to say my truth," Kardashian wrote in an Instagram Stories post. "Take it as you will."

The Good American head then explained how her relationship with her now-ex unfolded.

"My truth is: I met Tristan because HE CHOSE to go on a blind date with me," Khloé continued. "A mutual friend set us up. After going on some dates, Tristan told me that he had an ex that was pregnant. Obviously, I was reluctant about us continuing to date or start a relationship."