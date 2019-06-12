Everything The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Have On Their Wedding Registry

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jun. 12, 2019 7:42 AM
So extra or so basic? The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have released their The Knot wedding registry.
The stars of season 13 of the dating reality series, who got engaged in 2017, have got their eyes on some pretty expensive items, totaling at least $2,000.
The two are asking for appliances such as a Vitamix blender, a De'Longhi portable grill and Instant Pot pressure cooker. Cheaper items include picture frames and towels. And you can also make a charitable donation in their name, or help them fund their honeymoon.
Here is their full list:
1. Lagostina Martellata Tri-Ply Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set ($499.99)
2. Vitamix Explorian E310 Blender ($349.95)
3. Dyson V7 Motorhead Cord-Free Stick Vacuum ($299.99)
The Knot
4. Pilsen Graphite Desk ($199)
5. Circuit Metal Wall Candleholder ($169)
6. Instant Pot Ultra 6-Qt. Electric Pressure Cooker ($129.95)
The Knot
7. De'Longhi 2-in-1 Grill and Griddle ($99.95)
The Knot
8. Mrs. Embroidered Luxury Fleece Robe ($74.99)
9. Family Initials 20-inch x 35-inch Doormat ($21.99-$70.99)
10. Crate & Barrel Beck Tray ($49.95)
11. Monogrammed Antique Silver Charger ($42.50)
12. Silver-plated engravable picture frame ($20-$34)
13. Manden Gallery 16-inch x 20-inch Floater Frame ($29.99)
14. Avanti Premier Silver Block Monogram Letter Towels ($14.99)
In addition, Lindsay and Abasolo are asking people to contribute to:
1. The Knot Cash Fund for a Cooking Class for Two
2. Charitable donation to the Alzheimer's Association
3. Contribution to the couple's honeymoon fund
Lindsay and Abasolo plan to wed in August in the Caribbean.
Mexico News
"I want the big party," Lindsay said on the Bachelor Party podcast in January. "And so now we're closer to where...Bryan still has a lot of family in Colombia, so they can come too. So it's like mixing these two cultures together."
