Jennifer Aniston Reveals Whether Friends’ Ross and Rachel Would Still Be Together Today

Friends may have signed off air 15 years ago, but we want to know: Are Ross and Rachel still each other's lobsters?

Well, when asked this morning on Today if the couple would be together, Jennifer Aniston replied, "Yes, absolutely." As fans of the comedy know, Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's on-again, off-again romance was officially back on at the end of the series finale. Rachel—and the couple's baby girl Emma—got off a plane to Paris and headed straight for Ross' arms.

Today, "Emma's grown up," guesses Aniston. "She's in high school. Let's say junior high." (Joked her Murder Mystery co-star Adam Sandler, "She's vaping in high school and you're just looking the other way. Way to go.")

Perhaps the show, which concluded in 2004 after 10 seasons, is actually just on a break from our screens.