Inside the Short, Tragic Life of Nicole Brown Simpson and Her Hopeful Final Days

"She was nothing but a woman who put other people in front of herself," a friend remembered her to CNN later. "She cared so much about her kids, Sydney and Justin, and her family. She was such a warm woman."

When the children, then 8 and 5, were ushered out of the house through a back door by police on the morning of June 13, they had no idea what had happened. Sydney called the house phone from the police station, leaving a message asking her mom why she and Justin were there. "Mommy, please call me back. I want to know what happened last night...Please answer, Mommy!"

Nicole's funeral was June 16.

The next day, Simpson was supposed to turn himself in to police, but instead took off in his white Ford Bronco, his childhood friend Al Cowlings behind the wheel and O.J. in the back seat holding a gun to his own head and saying he wanted to see his mother. He had left behind a letter, which was read at a press conference by Robert Kardashian, insisting that he had nothing to do with Nicole's murder.

"I loved her, always have and always will. If we had a problem, it's because I loved her so much," Simpson wrote.

The ensuing low-speed chase was followed by millions of people on TV all over the country. More than 50 miles of traversed L.A. freeways later, they returned to Rockingham, where O.J. Simpson was arrested and subsequently charged with the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

On Oct. 3, 1995, Simpson was acquitted of murder. In 1997, however, a jury unanimously found him liable for both deaths and awarded the Brown and Goldman families $33.5 million in damages. In her 2015 book Can't Forgive, Kim Goldman wrote that they had received less than .075 percent of the money owed to them.

