Courteney Cox's Daughter Coco Arquette Wears Her Red Carpet Gown 21 Years Later

As the saying goes, "everything old is new again."

And that couldn't be more true for Courteney Cox and her daughter Coco Arquette, who seem to be following that motto. The Friends actress shared an early throwback photo of herself, but for good reason: she showed a side-by-side of her 14-year-old daughter rocking her vintage dress from 1998.

"I'm not one to hold onto things but this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later...," the 54-year-old brunette beauty shared on Instagram, along with a pic of her from the late '90s and one of her daughter wearing the hot number.

Like mother, like daughter!

As for the "oldie but a goodie?" The vintage piece is a purple peek-a-boo dress that's adorned with embroidered flowers and velvet trim straps. Cox actually wore the chic design at the Hollywood premiere of Snake Eyes.