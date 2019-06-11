Meghan Trainor Is ''Devastated'' After Learning About Her Fan's Death: ''I'll Keep You in My Heart''

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 5:43 PM
Meghan Trainor shared the heartbreaking news that one of her biggest supporters passed away.
On Tuesday, the "Good Mornin'" singer took a moment to dedicate an Instagram post to her fan, Jalisa. "I am so devastated by the news of my sweet Jalisa's passing. Since the very beginning of my career I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile."
Trainor explained that Jalisa was "more than just a fan" to her. "She treated me like I was one of her best friends and I felt the same about her."
She continued, "She made friends everywhere she went and brought people together from all over the world to a community that they call Whalebox (because growing up I had a whale mail box haha). I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family."
In her heartfelt Instagram post, the blonde beauty shared several collage photos of her and Jalisa throughout the years.
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Moreover, the "Me Too" singer offered her condolences to Jalisa's loved ones, and promised to keep her memory alive.
"My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. I love you forever and always, Jalisa," the 25-year-old star said in her social media post.
"I'll keep you in my heart and bring you to every performance with me forever. We are stronger together."
While it's unclear what Jalisa's cause of death is, Trainor shared a hotline for people who might be feeling alone.
"We need to support and look out for each other. Please know that whatever you're feeling, you are not alone and there are people that can help 1-800-273-8255."
Our thoughts go out to Jalisa's loved ones.
