Katy Perry and Taylor Swift Prove There Is No "Bad Blood'' In the Sweetest Way

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 5:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Katy Perry, Taylor Swift

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images; REX

It's safe to say there is no "Bad Blood" between these two pop stars. 

Katy Perryand Taylor Swift officially buried the hatchet over a plate of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. Katy Perry revealed that she and T-Swift had a girls' night on Instagram and tagging her former foe in the caption. "feels good," the "California Gurls" singer affectionately captioned the photo. She even included a heart emoji!

But that isn't all! The two pop stars appear to have written "Peace at Last" along the edge of their serving plate with two colorful peace signs. 

This appears to be the first time that Katy and Taylor have hung out since Katy literally extended an olive branch as a peace offering. Fans will remember that the American Idol judge sent the Reputation performer the branch ahead of Swift's worldwide tour. Swift said that the offering meant "so much" her at the time. 

Watch

Katy Perry Returns With a Contender for Song of the Summer

Since then, they seem to have made leaps and bounds in improving their friendship. Perry has even praised the former country singer for beginning to share her political beliefs. "She's setting such a great example," the "Swish Swish" singer praised last October. 

Plus, Taylor has included Katy's new hit song, "Never Really Over," in her Apple Music "ME!" playlist, which is kind of a big deal

Who knows what is next for these two. Maybe a collaboration?

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Taylor Swift , Katy Perry , Feuds , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

The Long-Term Effect of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Short Engagement

DJ Khaled Allegedly Will Sue Billboard Chart Over Disqualifying Sales

BTS, Halsey

We Can't Stop Watching Halsey and BTS' Latest Dance Party

Celine Dion Ends 16-Year Vegas Residency with Emotional Last Show

Celine Dion, Sons, Las Vegas, Rene Angelil, Tribute

Céline Dion Honors Late Husband as She Is Joined by Kids at Final Vegas Residency Show

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom for Onstage Duet

Jennifer Lopez, Emme, Daughter, Concert

Jennifer Lopez's Daughter Emme Joins Mom on Stage for Beautiful Duet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.