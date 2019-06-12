What All of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Movie Boyfriends Are Up to Now

Dualstar Productions; Instagram

In Holiday in the Sun, Atlantis resort employee Jordan Landers (Easter), as in the hardware store Landers, was a big effin' deal. Not only did he catch Alex's (Ashley) eye, he was also the object of Megan Fox's spoiled, rich girl's affection.

In an interview with Uproxx though, Easter admitted that their seven-year age difference during filming (He was 22, Ashley was 15) made their kissing scene a little awkward at first.

We clicked right away. I remember there being a little bit of a concern of the age difference because, I cannot believe it, they were just turning 15. I was 21 or 22 and looked like a baby. I remember Ashley saying, 'No, it's fine.' And it was fine. They're very mature for their age."

In fact, he was the one who was nervous for their big kissing scene, not Ashley.

"I remember being a little bit nervous for our kissing scene because I was thinking, 'Oh my God, she is my brother's age and I'm kissing a girl that's my brother's age.' And [Ashley] was so generous, even as an actress. I remember she grabbed my hand and was like, 'Hey, do you want to practice really quick?' And I was like, 'Oh my God, yes please,' because I was nervous too. I was 22 kissing a 15-year-old, which sounds awful but it's professional. We went around the fountain and we just sat there and kissed. And I was like, Wow, she was such a good kisser, such a good kisser. And it totally broke the ice. We went back, they called us, and I remember we started kissing and the director Steve was like, "Cut — you guys, it was a little bit too intense." And I remember Mary-Kate was sitting right there in front of us laughing."

Easter proved to have such great chemistry with Ashley that he was recruited to join their ABC Family series So Little Time, once again playing her love interest, with the now-40-year-old saying they remained friends for years.

While he appeared in a few horror movies after his time in the OTCU came to an end, Easter began working as a professional photographer in 2008. Since then, his work has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, The New York Times, Elle Decor and many other major publications, and has shot campaigns for major brands.

Easter and his partner Mitch Kunert are the parents of two kids and three dogs and live in Iowa. And he's still close with one of his Holiday in the Sun co-stars, spending New Year's Eve with Billy Aaron Brown. (He also shot his former co-star's head shots.)