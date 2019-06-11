Jada Pinkett Smith to Receive Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

There's a new MTV Trailblazer in town!

Jada Pinkett Smith has been announced as this year's recipient of the Trailblazer Award at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

"Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout," said Amy Doyle, General Manager, MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo. "She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year's Trailblazer Award."

The accolade is typically given to young movers and shakers within Hollywood who have used their platforms to inspire change. Previous honorees include Lena WaitheShailene WoodleyChanning TatumEmma Watson and Emma Stone

So what else can pop culture fanatics expect from this year's MTV Movie & TV Awards? For starters, Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the star-studded ceremony, which takes place in just a few days at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. 

Watch

Lena Waithe Overwhelmed by 2018 MTV Trailblazer Award

Notable movie contenders include Avengers: Endgame and RBG, which are each nominated in four categories, followed by To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and Us. On the TV side, Game of Thrones leads the pack with four nominations. 

Previously announced presenters include Aubrey PlazaKiernan ShipkaMj Rodriguez and more. Lizzo and Bazzi are both slated to perform. 

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Monday, June 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

