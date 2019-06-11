Amanda Bynes Sued by Her Treatment Center After Allegedly Not Paying for Services

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 12:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amanda Bynes

BACKGRID

Amanda Bynes has found herself in another legal situation.

The former child star is facing a lawsuit from the Creative Care Treatment Center, which claims Amanda owes for treatment she received earlier this year.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Creative Care claims Amanda "was a client at our dual diagnosis residential treatment center. She was at our facility for two days receiving inpatient treatment."

With a monthly rate of $37,000, the company is asking Amanda to pay two days' worth of fees that equals out to approximately $2,467.

E! News has reached out to Amanda's attorney for any comment on the suit.

Watch

Leslie Grossman Gives an Update on Amanda Bynes!

According to its website, Creative Care provides "a complete range of treatment services to reach men, women, and families struggling with substance use, co-occurring and mental health disorders."

Back in April, E! News was able to get an update on how Amanda was doing from her attorney. At the time, we were told the college graduate was "working on herself" amid her recovery.

"Amanda is doing great, working on herself, and taking some well-deserved time off to focus on her wellbeing after graduating FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising] in December," Tamar Arminak said in a statement to E! News. "She's spending time reading and exercising, sketching for her new line and mostly making sure this time around she puts her needs first."

Many fans also won't forget when Amanda appeared on the cover of PAPER's annual "Break the Internet" issue where she candidly talked about her drastic changes in behavior.

In addition, the former Nickelodeon star expressed hopes of returning to acting in "kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best."

"I have no fear of the future," she shared with the magazine. "I've been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it's only up from here."

The Blast was first to report today's lawsuit.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Amanda Bynes , Legal , Lawsuit , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, 2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Bradley Cooper Enjoys a Boys' Night in Los Angeles After Irina Shayk Split

Tom Hanks, 2017 Peoples Choice Awards

Tom Hanks Says From What He's Seen Toy Story 4 Could Top Original 3 Films

OJ Simpson, Sydney Simpson, Justin Simpson

Where Are O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's Kids Now?

Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

How Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' Nightclub Reunion Really Went Down

Kourtney Kardashian Partners with S’well for Poosh Collaboration

Kourtney Kardashian Debuts New Poosh Water Bottle for a Good Cause

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith to Receive Trailblazer Award at 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra

How Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's Trial Separation Made Them "Stronger"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.