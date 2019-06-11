Amanda Bynes Sued by Her Treatment Center After Allegedly Not Paying for Services

Amanda Bynes has found herself in another legal situation.

The former child star is facing a lawsuit from the Creative Care Treatment Center, which claims Amanda owes for treatment she received earlier this year.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Creative Care claims Amanda "was a client at our dual diagnosis residential treatment center. She was at our facility for two days receiving inpatient treatment."

With a monthly rate of $37,000, the company is asking Amanda to pay two days' worth of fees that equals out to approximately $2,467.

E! News has reached out to Amanda's attorney for any comment on the suit.