Fans Can't Get Enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Rare Photo Inside Kensington Palace

Even the Kensington Palace can't resist a few family photos.
When you enter a friend's home, chances are you'll spot several pictures filled with memories and big moments. But what if you enter the house of some of the royal family?
Earlier this week, Prince Harry met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for a variety of topics.
And as the pair posed for photo ops, some fans couldn't help but notice a photo on display. As it turns out, there's a shot taken in December 2017 by photographer Alexi Lubomirsk.
In the picture, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their engagement with a stunning photoshoot. The image in question also included the couple's distinctive signatures and was displayed in a black frame featuring the couple's joint monogram.
Prince Harry lived at Kensington Palace before moving to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with his wife to prepare for the birth of their son Archie.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Since welcoming their baby boy, the mom and dad have been able to experience the joys of parenthood. In fact, both Prince Harry and Meghan have slowly been able to step out and fulfill some royal duties.
Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex made her first royal public appearance since giving birth. She joined her husband at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade, an official belated birthday celebration for Queen Elizabeth II.
And in true Meghan fashion, she turned heads for all the right reasons for a winning look that included a navy Givenchy dress and Noel Stewart hat.
Fans also spotted the new mom wearing a third ring on her wedding ring finger.
According to People, the eternity ring is an anniversary gift from her husband. Nicely done, Prince Harry!