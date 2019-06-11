Kendall Jenner's Alleged Stalker Deported by ICE Back to Canada

The man who was previously arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home on multiple occasions has now been deported.

ICE El Paso confirmed via a press release that 38-year-old John Ford, a Canadian citizen with an expired visitor's visa who had a final order of removal to Canada, was deported on Tuesday by officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). Ford had two convictions for trespassing at Jenner's California home.

According to the press release, Ford was escorted by ERO officers from El Paso to Houston International Airport, where he boarded a commercial flight, which the officers verified departed directly to Ontario, Canada.