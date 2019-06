Miley Cyrus Slams Liam Hemsworth Split Rumors in 10-Year Anniversary Post

Don't worry, #Miam fans, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are still going strong!

So strong, in fact, that the 26-year-old "Mother's Daughter" singer and the 29-year-old Hunger Games actor are celebrating their 10th anniversary together. In honor of the special day, Cyrus took to social media to send a message to her husband, while also slamming breakup rumors.

"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," Cyrus wrote alongside an article that addresses the split speculation. "Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change .... & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly."

The couple, who tied the knot in Dec. 2018, first met in 2009 during the production of their movie, The Last Song.