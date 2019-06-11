Go Behind the Scenes of Stranger Things Season 3

It's summer time and the living is...deadly if you're in Hawkins, Indiana. In the new season of Stranger Things, it's the summer of 1985 and our favorite pint-sized heroes aren't so pint-sized.

The crew is on the cusp of adulthood, with raging hormones and blossoming romances complicating the group's once solid dynamic. Can Mike, (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max (Sadie Sink) withstand the raging storm of teenage angst and face down new threats from enemies old—and new?

They've banished evil before, but it's never truly gone, just changed.