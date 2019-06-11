Irina Shayk’s Sexy, Post-Split Instagram Is Instantly Iconic

Bradley who?

Just days after Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's called it quits, the Russian model took to Instagram yesterday to share a sexy shot of her clad in a cheeky Intimissimi swimsuit. Surrounded by lush greenery and a cascading waterfall, Shayk stood tall on a rock while showing off her perfect behind.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old shared another photo from her trip to Iceland with Italian cashmere and knitwear brand Falconeri. Dressed in shorts and sweater, she posed in the bank of a frozen lake, making it her first appearance since news of her breakup became public.



The duo of more than four years—who share daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, 2—faced rumors for months leading up to their split. Speculation reached a peak during awards season as Cooper and co-star Lady Gaga promoted their romantic flick, A Star Is Born. (Let's not forget their intense chemistry during their performance of "Shallow" at the Oscars.)