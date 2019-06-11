Meryl Streep's Big Little Lies Scream Is the Newest Summer Fad

HBO
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 5:59 AM
HBO
What's it like working with Meryl Streep? Shailene Woodley is here to break it down for you.
"I think because she's probably used to people treating her like ‘Meryl Streep' instead of just approaching her as a human, she's so wonderfully generous and immediately disarms you with her generosity that you sort of forget for a moment that you're working with a master of her craft. And then the cameras start rolling and she does the thing [snaps] and all of a sudden you go, ‘Oh, God. What am I doing? I gotta get my stuff together,'" Woodley told Jimmy Fallon during a visit to The Tonight Show.
"Because she is so good. She's like a little kid on a set in the sense of, I think, no matter how long she's been doing this and no matter how many accolades and awards she's garnered, she just genuinely loves acting. She loves storytelling…Like, she is a master woman of her craft," Woodley added.
Woodley said her favorite memory from working with Streep was during filming of one of the last episodes and the Oscar winner approached her, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Kravitz about two lines in the script that she connected. It blew their minds. "She just reads scripts differently then anyone I've ever known," Woodley. "She gave us an entire beat that all of us had missed."
In the premiere of season two Streep's character, Mary Louis Wright, is mourning the death of her son Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) and lets out a huge scream. See it above. Woodley taught Fallon how to do it.
"Meryl taught me how to do it and it just changed my life," Woodley said. See them practice above.
Big Little Lies airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
The Hills: New Beginnings Trailer Features Audrina Calling Somebody "Literally Insane" and Now We Need to Know Who
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?