5 Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts That Won't Look Last-Minute

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Jun. 11, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Father's Day Subscription Boxes

Hey, we get it. We're all still in the swirl of wedding and graduation season and what pops up this Sunday? Father's Day! Now, we have floated some Stylish Dad and one-of-a-kind gift guides your way. But this one is for the procrastinators. Or maybe Dad Day just slipped your mind.

Whatever your reason, you're in luck. We're listing our fave last-minute ideas that look anything but!

FanChest

If your dad is a sports nut for the NFL, NHL or NCAA, have we found the gift box for you. FanChests come stocked with items ranging from mugs, hats and signs to money clips, socks and ties. Plus you can save $10 on your order with the code FATHER (exclusions apply).

SHOP NOW: $45-$160 at FanChest

Hot Sauce of the Month Club

So your pop is an adventurous foodie, but maybe he doesn't want to create his own hot sauce (just yet). We present this present, in which dad can receive one to three bottles of the spicy stuff per month.

SHOP NOW: $14-$35 at CrateJoy

Amazon Prime

In addition to free two-day shipping on millions of items, Amazon Prime members can stream thousands of TV shows, movies, songs and playlists for free. One of the best deals on the internet.

SHOP NOW: $39-$119 at Amazon

Driftaway Coffee Subscription

Help papa find his brand new bag...of coffee, that is. Driftaway subscriptions start with a tasting kit: a collection of four 2 oz. bags of fresh, single origin whole coffee beans. After tasting each coffee, dad can pick his favorites and Driftaway will match future shipments to his taste. And they're running a Father's Day sale: Get $20 off $100 with code DAD20, $10 off $75 with code DAD10, and $5 off $50 with code DAD5.

SHOP NOW: From $39 at Driftaway Coffee

Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club's gift sets are perfect for any father figure and are a great way to see if he would like to sign up for the subscription box. We recommend the Dad Bod Gift Set, currently on sale for Father's Day.

SHOP NOW: $68 $50 at Dollar Shave Club

