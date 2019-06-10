Inside Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Romantic Miami Getaway

MEGA
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari jetted off to Miami for some fun in the sun.
Cameras spotted the 37-year-old Grammy winner and her 25-year-old personal trainer beau hitting the beach together over the weekend. The cute couple also enjoyed time on a yacht together, where they recreated one of Titanic's most memorable scenes on the bow of the boat.
"Britney and Sam took a quick weekend trip to Miami," a source tells E! News. "All [Spears] wanted was to be in a bikini by the water. She was so excited to be able to go. They had a room overlooking the ocean and Britney was in heaven."
"The first day they chartered a yacht, C'est La Vie, and spent the day out on Biscayne Bay goofing around and having fun," the insider continues. "They jumped into the water together and tried all different ways of diving off the decks. Britney was having the best time laughing and being with her man."
"They went swimming, laid out, stretched together and had someone take their pictures doing all different poses and angles," the source adds. "They held hands and kissed. Britney couldn't have looked any happier or more content."
The couple also spent time riding jet skis during their weekend trip.
"Britney was very daring and not scared. She has an adventurous side that came out and she was having a great time," the source tells E! News. "She was definitely in her element being at the beach and enjoying the nice weather. She was very relaxed and just happy to be there."
"Sam was taking care of her with towels and whatever she needed," the insider shares. "He arranged for a golf cart to take them down to the beach and back to their room. He dotes on her and it seems like his priority is for Britney to have fun and be happy. She got her wish and had a great weekend."
However, after seeing photos of herself from the Miami trip online, Spears took to her Instagram Story to slam the paparazzi.
"Yesterday I went swimming, I look like I'm 40 pounds bigger than I am today," Spears says in her Instagram Story video. "This is how I am right now, and I'm skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?"
