Ava Phillippe Responds to Fans Saying Her Boyfriend Looks Identical to Dad Ryan Phillippe

Instagram
Seeing double?
Typically, Ava Phillippe is flooded with comments about her uncanny resemblance to her famous mom, Reese Witherspoon. However, over the weekend, the 19-year-old beauty heard something a little different.
After introducing her boyfriend to the world and making her relationship Instagram official on Sunday, many of Ava's followers couldn't help but notice the similarities between her beau and her dad, Ryan Phillippe. Yup, you read that correctly.
"He looks so much like your dad omg," one person wrote. "Looks like a young Ryan wow," another follower shared.
"Omg so cute," another chimed in. "That picture makes me remember when Reese&Ryan were together."
In the sweet snaps Ava uploaded to the 'gram, the couple seemed to enjoy a fun night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery during one of Cinespia's summer movie screenings. "This week >," she captioned her post, alongside two photos of them snuggled up and smiling under the moonlight.
And while many pointed out how much her boo resembled her dad, the 19-year-old star couldn't have disagreed more... or wanted to the comparisons to stop.
Instagram
"He does not look like your dad," one of her followers commented, to which she responded, "big thx."
Another person added with the crying laughing emoji, "I'm sure she LOVES getting told her boyfriend looks like a young version of her dad."
Luckily, a few celebs snuck into Ava's comment section and shared how totes adorbs the pair looked. No cringe-worthy remarks, here!
"These pics should [be] a summer clothing campaign, i would buy it all," Mindy Kaling wrote. Same girl, same. Additionally, Kathryn Newton, who plays Witherspoon's daughter in Big Little Lies, said, "Cuteeeeeee."
The Oscar-winning actress and her ex-husband share two kids, Ava and Deacon, 15. The former couple tied the knot in June 1999 and welcomed their daughter later that fall. They called it quits in 2007, after eight years of marriage.
The Big Little Lies star married talent agent Jim Toth in 2011. They welcomed their son, Tennessee, in September 2012.
Moreover, the 44-year-old actor welcomed a baby girl, Kai, in 2011 with Pitch Perfect's Alexis Knapp.
