Ariana Grande's Grumpy Baby Picture From 1995 Is Such a Mood

Ariana Grande is celebrating her mom's birthday with the ultimate throwback photo.

The 25-year-old Grammy winner took to her social media on Monday to celebrate Joan Grande's special day. "Happy birthday to the most incredible human being in the universe @joangrande see u soooon," Ariana tweeted in a message to her mom.

Ariana also shared several throwback posts in honor of Joan's birthday. In one photo, a baby Ariana can be seen sitting in the grass beside her mom.

"happy birthday best friend @joangrande you are the strongest, most generous, funniest and most fiercely compassionate human being in the universe and i'm so grateful to learn from you and to be your daughter," the "God Is a Woman" singer wrote alongside the picture.