The Hills: New Beginnings Trailer Features Audrina Calling Somebody "Literally Insane" and Now We Need to Know Who

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Hills: New Beginnings

YouTube

Do you know what comes with New Beginnings for The Hills? New drama.

MTV released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming reality show revival and it features new footage of the drama to come. The trailer, below, features a voiceover telling viewers to "fall in love with the relationships" over a scene with Audrina Patridge and Justin "Bobby" Brescia at dinner, "the drama" with Mischa Barton saying, "Here we go!" and Audrina calling somebody "Literally insane," and lots more quick shots.

"Never a dull moment in the hills," newcomer Brandon Thomas Lee says.

The cast for the revival also includes Heidi Montag, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado and Ashley Wahler.

Watch

Whitney Port Calls Spencer Pratt's Family Drama Really Intense

Original series stars Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth are not returning.

Click play on the video above to see more quick shots from the MTV reality revival.

The Hills, a spinoff of Laguna Beach, originally aired six seasons from May 2006-July 2010.

In an interview with E! News, Whitney opened up about her decision to rejoin the show. "It was a really tough decision for me to make to go back to The Hills," she told us. "Honestly, I was scared. I'm 34 years old now, I have a child, I have my husband, relationships that are really meaningful to me and I didn't really want them exploited or messed with."

She made a list of pros and cons before deciding that she would step in front of the cameras again.

"In the end I decided that it would just be something fun and new to bring to my life. And I was excited to connect with everybody, see what everybody was up to, give them the benefit of the doubt that they've all matured and hopefully that we can make this a fun experience. I can't necessarily say that that has happened, but it's definitely been interesting," Whitney said.

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ The Hills , Reality TV , Audrina Patridge , Mischa Barton , Heidi Montag , Spencer Pratt , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
First Responders Live, Josh Elliott

First Responders Live Will Show You What Makes Everyday Heroes Tick

Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, The Vampire Diaries

Why Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley "Despised" Each Other

Kate Gosselin, Kate Plus Date

Kate Gosselin's Date With a Dancer Gets Pretty Awkward All Thanks to...Beetles?

Exclusive: Kate Gosselin Bugs Out on Date Night

Million Dollar Listing New York

The Million Dollar Listing New York Season 8 Trailer Is Full of Drama, Returning Faces and Real Estate Porn

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura—She's Leaving Family Behind for a 29-Year-Old Personal Trainer in Qatar

Exclusive: "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" Sneak Peek

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.