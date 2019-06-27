SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM

Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson By Seeing Their Cutest Mother-Daughter Photos Now

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Thu., Jun. 27, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Khlo Money is now 35 years old and we are ready to party!

Today Khloe Kardashian is celebrating her birthday and boy does she have a lot to celebrate this year.

In addition to building up her reality TV empire with another season of Revenge Body and Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the birthday girl has been slaying the style game, friendship game and mom game.

After having her daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018, she's been impressing us with how quickly she's taken to being a mom.

She's always been everyone's favorite aunt KoKo and for the past year she's become one of our favorite Hollywood moms to watch.

What better way to celebrate the super mom's 35th birthday than to take a look back at her sweetest memories with her baby girl over the past year or so? You know you want to see all the cuteness.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates First Mother's Day as a Single Mom

We should warn you however that these photos will make you a little envious of the adventure-filled life this mother-daughter duo lives...and they're only getting started.

Happy birthday, Khloe!

May this next year be full of even more adorable memories with your darling daughter!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Sunny Days

Khloe Kardashian and baby True Thompson lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Khadijah Haqq,

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Babe Crew

"We have created some bomb ass memories together. Keep em coming," Khloe captioned this sisterhood snap.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Malika Haqq, Turks and Caicos, Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Model Behavior

Clearly, True already has her mom's killer style based on this sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Rolling With the Homies

In February, these two celebrated Stormi Webster's first birthday in style...and they have this photo to prove it.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Lavender Love

Name a better duo...we'll wait.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

Khloe and True were dreaming of a white Christmas at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snuggles

In December 2018, this duo took in the sites at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Kiss Kiss

"Moon of my life," Khloe wrote alongside this winter photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Hats Off to You

In November, this cute pair was all smiles while wearing fun hats.

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Tiger Club

Playing dress up is something this mother-daughter duo excel at. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Daughter, True Thompson, Halloween 2018

Instagram

Unicorn Delight

To celebrate True's first Halloween, Khloe donned matching costumes with her all week long.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Neon Trip

Adventures in Bali call for neon duds.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Girls' Getaway

During their getaway to Bali in fall 2018, Khloe and her baby girl took in numerous sunsets.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pool Play

Grandma Kris Jenner also loves to spend some time with her girls in the pool and seriously, could they be any cuter?

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True Time

Snuggle time is always a good time.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Baby Bliss

"Mommy's Little Love," the new mom captioned this photo in May 2018.

Article continues below

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashians , Celeb Kids , True Thompson , Apple News , Birthdays

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.