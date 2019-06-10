The Royal Family Celebrates Prince Philip's 98th Birthday: Read the Sweet Messages

Happy birthday, Prince Philip!

The Duke of Edinburgh, who was born on June 10, 1921, turns 98 today. In celebration of the special day, the royal family is sharing sweet birthday messages.

"Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, Sir, Grandpa a very Happy 98th Birthday!" Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote via their Sussex Instagram account. Along with the message, the couple shared a photo of Harry and Philip together, as well as a throwback photo of Philip dancing with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared a series of photos of Philip in honor of his special day, writing on Instagram, "Wishing a very Happy 98th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

The pictures show Philip laughing alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over the years.