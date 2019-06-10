Selena Gomez Is Removing Traces of Justin Bieber From Her Instagram

Selena Gomez just proved she's over Justin Bieber once and for all.

Over the weekend, a fan account noticed the 26-year-old singer had deleted an Instagram post about her ex that she had originally shared on his birthday.

"March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," the "Wolves" artist had captioned a snapshot of herself smiling with a Polaroid pic of the duo at the time.

While it's unclear exactly when or why Selena erased the post, her move certainly didn't go unnoticed. In fact, the fan account actually celebrated the picture's removal.

"Let's rejoice and cheer Miss #SelenaGomez finally deleted her birthday to ex boyfriend #JustinBieber from 2018," @theselenarundown posted on Sunday.

This may not have been the only Justin-related photo Selena has removed from her account. In fact, fans will have a hard time spotting any pics of the Biebs as they scroll through her feed.