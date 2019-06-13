Constant Crying, a Coffee Addiction and a Paris Hilton Love Triangle: 33 Surprising Facts About Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Warner Bros.

8. Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario actually grew up with the twins, revealing in an interview with Huffington Post, "I grew up across the street from them so we used to play all the time." They lost touch when the twins moved away, but randomly reconnected with Bellisario auditioned for Billboard Dad, their 1998 movie. "I showed up on set and I came out of my trailer, and they came out of their trailer and it was just like, 'What are you doing here!?'" she recalled to Buzzfeed. "It was really weird."

9. In 2004, the sisters faced a major decision: Make their Saturday Night Live hosting debut or attend their senior prom. They ended up choosing NYC's most famous stage over a high school student's biggest night, with Mary-Kate saying, "I didn't realize they were the same night until someone asked me what I was going to wear. That's when I was like, 'It's the same night! Oh no, what are we going to do?' A few seconds later, I said, 'SNL, of course.'"

Ashley added, "We couldn't pass up the opportunity to do a show we love, especially when we enjoy making fun of our image so much."

While they initially considered asking their school if the date for prom could be changed, they decided against it, with Ashley admitting, "We thought that if the tabloids got hold of a story like that, they'd never let us live it down!"

They ended up joking about missing out on their prom in their opening monologue, with Ashley saying, "We'll never know what it's like to ride in a limo and wear fancy dresses and have someone do our hair." When Mary-Kate pointed out that's pretty much a daily occurrence for them, Ashley explained, "Yeah, but not at a Marriot!"

10. After the release of New York Minute and their high school graduation in June 2004, it was revealed that Mary-Kate had checked in a treatment facility for an eating disorder, which came after her tiny frame at the New York Minute premiere made headlines.

"This is a challenge that Mary-Kate has made a decision to face," her rep at the time told People. "This is a challenge she will meet."

Mary-Kate has never publicly spoken about her reported eating disorder, but somewhat opened up about seeking help in 2008 interview with Elle magazine.

"I think it's important that what anybody goes through—and I'm not saying that it's true or not true—you realize it's part of growing up," she said. "Everybody is going to go through hard times. It's a part of life. I think the hardest part to get to is that point of asking for help or reaching out to other people and being honest with yourself."