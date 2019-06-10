Kate Gosselin's Date With a Dancer Gets Pretty Awkward All Thanks to...Beetles?

Kate Gosselin is going on dates—with a camera crew. What could go wrong?

In the preview of the Kate Plus Date premiere episode, Kate is on a date with Todd, a former astrophysics student turned dancer (when he reveals that change in careers, Kate can't hide her shock), and they're dining al fresco. With outdoor dining comes bugs. Lots of bugs. And threats of bugs.

Watch as Kate spots the beetle and emits several high-pitched sounds while it's taken care of. This type of reaction to a bug is nothing new, Mady and Cara Gosselin are quick to point out.

"I think she needs a spider-squasher husband. Like, if his profession was, like, exterminator," Mady says in the clip.