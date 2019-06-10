O.J. Simpson Says "Life Is Fine" 25 Years After Murder Trial

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jun. 10, 2019 9:17 AM

O.J. Simpson is living life in the present.

Twenty-five years ago, on June 12, 1994, his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman stabbed to death outside her California condo. O.J. became the top murder suspect—and a national headline. Though DNA from blood collected at the scene was "devastating proof of his guilt," according to Deputy District Attorney Marcia Clark, the NFL star was acquitted of the brutal, double murder. (Read all the bizarre facts from the trial here.)

Today, O.J. is happy and healthy, he revealed during a phone interview with The Associated Press. He lives in Las Vegas with his oldest daughter Arnelle Simpson, travels to Florida often to visit his other children and plays golf nearly every day. Together, they have all learned to look forward and not at the past.

"We don't need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives," he said. "The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.' We focus on the positives."

"I've been to Florida two or three times to see the kids and my old buddies in Miami," O.J., who later served nine years in prison for robbery and kidnapping, continued. "I even managed to play a game of golf with them," he added. "But I live in a town I've learned to love. Life is fine."

For Ron's family, however, the agony lives on. "Closure isn't a word that resonates with me," his sister Kim told the AP. "I don't think it's applicable when it comes to tragedy and trauma and a loss of life."

In June 1994, Ron was returning a pair of sunglasses to his pal Nicole, who had left them at a restaurant where he worked as a waiter, when he was murdered. He was just 25.

"I don't suffocate in my grief," Kim continued. "But every milestone that my kid hits, every milestone that I hit, you know, those are just reminders of what I'm not able to share with my brother and what he is missing out on." 

Tune into E! News on Wednesday, June 12, at 7 & 11 p.m. for a look back at the still-shocking O.J. Simpson case

