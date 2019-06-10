Meet 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura—She's Leaving Family Behind for a 29-Year-Old Personal Trainer in Qatar

Laura, 51, is ready to ditch her life in Eustis, Florida, all in the name of the love of her life, Aladin, 29, on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

In the exclusive sneak preview above, get to know Laura. She's retired and lives with her 21-year-old son Liam. "Liam and I are best buddies," Laura says in the preview. "Basically my life here in Florida is wonderful, I love it down here, but in 10 days I am leaving everything to move halfway across the world to be with my fiancé Aladin."

Aladin is a 29-year-old personal trainer originally from Tunisia. He currently lives in Qatar.

The couple met just like many 90 Day Fiancé veterans before them, on social media.