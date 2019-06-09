Tony Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019 8:07 PM
Oh, what a night!
James Cordenhosted tonight's 2019 Tony Awards from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The star-studded soiree featured appearances from the biggest names on Broadway, including mainstays like Kristin Chenoweth, Ben Platt and Sara Bareilles, as well as Hollywood A-listers like Jake Gyllenhaaland Samuel L. Jackson.
Judith Light received the Isabelle Stevenson Award for her activism work with the LGBTQ+ community, and late Broadway star Marin Mazzie—who passed away following a battle with cancer in 2018—was honored with the Special Tony Award.
Check out the complete list of winners from the 2019 Tonys below:
Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Paddy Considine, The Ferryman
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, Network
Jeff Daniels, To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Driver, Burn This
Jeremy Pope, Choir Boy
Best Performance By an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Annette Bening, Arthur Miller's All My Sons
Laura Donnelly,The Ferryman
WINNER: Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery
Janet McTeer, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Laurie Metcalf, Hillary and Clinton
Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Performance By an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Brooks Ashmanskas, The Prom
Derrick Baskin, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Alex Brightman, Beetlejuice
Damon Daunno, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
WINNER: Santino Fontana, Tootsie
Best Performance By an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
WINNER: Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show
Caitlin Kinnunen, The Prom
Beth Leavel, The Prom
Eva Noblezada, Hadestown
Kelli O'Hara, Kiss Me, Kate
Best Revival of a Play
Arthur Miller's All my Sons
WINNER: The Boys in the Band
Burn This
Torch Song
The Waverly Gallery
Best Revival of a Musical
Kiss Me, Kate
WINNER: Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Best Play
Choir Boy
WINNER: The Ferryman
Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ink
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Musical
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Beetlejuice
WINNER: Hadestown
The Prom
Tootsie
Best Book of a Musical
Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dominique Morisseau
Beetlejuice, Scott Brown and Anthony King
Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Bob Martin and Chad Beguelin
WINNER: Tootsie, Robert Horn
Best Original Score Written for the Theater
Be More Chill, Joe Iconis
Beetlejuice, Eddie Perfect
WINNER: Hadestown, Anaïs Mitchell
The Prom, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin
To Kill a Mockingbird, Adam Guettel
Tootsie, David Yazbek
Best Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Choir Boy
Warren Carlyle, Kiss Me, Kate
Denis Jones, Tootsie
David Neumann, Hadestown
WINNER: Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Orchestrations
WINNER: Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose, Hadestown
Larry Hochman, Kiss Me, Kate
Daniel Kluger, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Simon Hale, Tootsie
Harold Wheeler, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Peter England, King Kong
WINNER: Rachel Hauck, Hadestown
Laura Jellinek, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Miriam Buether, To Kill a Mockingbird
Bunny Christie, Ink
WINNER: Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Santo Loquasto, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Jan Versweyveld, Network
Best Costume Design of a Play
Rob Howell, The Ferryman
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Clint Ramos, Torch Song
Ann Roth, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ann Roth, To Kill a Mockingbird
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Michael Krass, Hadestown
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
WINNER: Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Paul Tazewell, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Lighting Design of a Play
WINNER: Neil Austin, Ink
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Peter Mumford, The Ferryman
Jennifer Tipton, To Kill a Mockingbird
Jan Versweyveld and Tal Yarden, Network
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Howell Binkley, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
WINNER: Bradley King, Hadestown
Peter Mumford, King Kong
Kenneth Posner and Peter Nigrini, Beetlejuice
Best Direction in a Play
Rupert Goold, Ink
WINNER: Sam Mendes, The Ferryman
Bartlett Sher, To Kill a Mockingbird
Ivo van Hove, Network
George C. Wolfe, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Best Direction in a Musical
WINNER: Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown
Scott Ellis, Tootsie
Daniel Fish, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Des McAnuff, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Casey Nicholaw, The Prom
Best Performance By an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
WINNER: Bertie Carvel, Ink
Robin De Jesús, The Boys in the Band
Gideon Glick, To Kill a Mockingbird
Brandon Uranowitz, Burn This
Benjamin Walker, All My Sons
Best Performance By an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Fionnula Flanagan, The Ferryman
WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger, To Kill a Mockingbird
Kristine Nielsen, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Julie White, Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Ruth Wilson, King Lear
Best Performance By an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Lilli Cooper, Tootsie
Amber Gray, Hadestown
Sarah Stiles, Tootsie
WINNER: Ali Stroker, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Mary Testa, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Best Performance By an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Andre De Shields, Hadestown
Andy Grotelueschen, Tootsie
Patrick Page, Hadestown
Jeremy Pope, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Ephraim Sykes, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Best Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, Ink
Scott Lehrer, To Kill a Mockingbird
Fitz Patton, Choir Boy
Nick Powell, The Ferryman
Eric Sleichim, Network
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Peter Hylenski, Beetlejuice
Peter Hylenski, King Kong
Steve Canyon Kennedy, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations
Drew Levy, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
WINNER: Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz, Hadestown
Congratulations to the winners!
