Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Share First Wedding Photo

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger could not look happier in their first official wedding photo.

The 39-year-old Jurassic World and Guardians of the Galaxy star wed the 29-year-old author and daughter of Maria Shriverand Arnold Schwarzenegger at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California on Saturday. On Sunday, the two shared the first photo from their wedding, which shows them walking together on a path while smiling, holding hands and staring into each other's eyes.

The bride wore a strapless Giorgio Armani white sheath bridal gown with a long train and veil. The groom sported a dark suit by the designer.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives!" Chris wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of him and his bride. "We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives."

"We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit," Chris continued. "This morning we feel nothing but blessed."