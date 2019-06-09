Céline Dion Honors Late Husband as She Is Joined by Kids at Final Vegas Residency Show

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019

Céline Dion's final Last Vegas residency show included a touching tribute to her late husband and manager, René Angélil.

The 51-year-old Grammy-winning singer performed her 1,141st and last concert at the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace on Saturday after 16 years. As she sang a cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," photos of moments from her past shows were screened, as was a photo of her and Angélil. Their three sons, René-Charles, 18, and 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson, then joined her onstage during an emotional final curtain call.

"I'm both proud and humbled by what we've accomplished at the Colosseum since we began 16 years ago, when René and I first shared this dream," Dion said. "This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career...one that I will cherish forever. I have so many people to thank, but the most important ‘thank you' goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love."

Celine Dion Sings to E!'s Justin Sylvester--And He Almost Cries

Angélil died at age 73 in  2016 after battling throat cancer on and off for 18 years.

He and Dion married in 1994. 

Throughout her Las Vegas residency, he and their children were often spotted with her at Caesar's Palace, and also joined her onstage.

During the singer's last Las Vegas show, she also debuted a new song, "Flying on My Own," from her upcoming album, Courage, which is set for release in November.

"What was the hardest for me is that, as you all know it's very easy for me to cry, but I did not want to cry because I wanted to prove to myself, I wanted to prove to myself that I didn't want the tears and the emotion to take over my strength that I feel," Dion said backstage. "Flying on my own, this is a new chapter. René will always remain in my life."

After the concert, Dion celebrated the conclusion of her residency with friends at Caesar's Palace's OMNIA nightclub, where she also hung out with resident headliner DJ Tiësto and danced with her pals by the DJ booth and sipped Grey Goose vodka late into the night.

 

Dion will take a summer break before returning to the stage with a world tour, beginning on September.

