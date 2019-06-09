Kylie Jenner Throws The Handmaid's Tale-Themed Party

Instagram / Yris Palmer
Praise be?
On Saturday, Kylie Jenner threw her friends a viewing party for season three of The Handmaid's Tale, which doubled as a pre-gaming 22nd birthday celebration for longtime friend Anastasia "Stassi" Karanikolaou.
The Hulu drama series depicts a dystopian society in which infertile married couples of high ranking keep fertile women as sex slaves and subject them to monthly rapes in a bid to get them pregnant with a child they would then keep. The streaming network released the first three episodes of season three last week.
At the party, Kylie, 21, and the guests wore red robes and white bonnets, similar to the outfits worn by the handmaids on the series. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her guests posted photos and videos from the event on their Instagram Stories.
"Praise be, ladies!" she said upon their arrival. "Welcome! Welcome! We're gonna watch the first episode."
"Welcome to Gilead," Stassi said as she walked inside the home, as seen on her own Instagram Story.
Guests included Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel, 27, and fellow pals Tiffany Sorya and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer.
"Under His eye," Sofia said as she walked in.
The guests enjoyed drinks titled Praise Be Vodka and Under His Eye Tequila and had dinner before wearing pink tracksuits and stepping onto a party bus to continue the festivities.
See photos from Kylie's Handmaid's Tale-themed party:
Handmaids Unite
The guests pose for group pics.
Bottoms Up
Guests are served Praise Be Vodka and Under His Eye Tequila.
Under His Eye
Kylie and her friends are all smiles.
Praise Be
Kylie and her guests take selfies.
Sofia Richie
Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a selfie.
Blessed Be the Fruit
The guests enjoyed a lavish meal.
Party Bus
The "Handmaids" trade their robes and bonnets for pink tracksuits as they hop a party bus to continue the festivities.
