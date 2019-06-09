Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She and Husband Brad Falchuk Don't Live Together Yet

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 9, 2019 10:40 AM
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk got married last September, but there is no major relationship step they have not yet taken: Officially living together.
The U.K.'s Sunday Times reported that the Oscar winner and Goop founder and the American Horror Story and Glee co-creator don't live together full time. The outlet said that he sleeps at his own house when his children, Brody and Isabella, stay over and then spends four nights at Paltrow's home.
"Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn't change a thing," Paltrow, a mother of two herself, told the Sunday Times, giggling.
To her, the arrangement is perfect for the "polarity" her intimacy teacher, Michaela Boehm, has taught her to keep her relationship fresh, the outlet said.
Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow
But things may change soon; Last week, Falchuk listed his Los Angeles home for sale for $10 million, Variety reported.
