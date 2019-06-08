Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married! Look Back at Their Journey to the Altar

There's a new celebrity power couple in town!

Moments ago, on Saturday, June 8, E! News confirmed that Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in front of their nearest and dearest. The star-studded wedding ceremony was held at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and attendees included the bride's parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Chris' Parks and Recreation former co-star Rob Lowe.

Just over a month ago, Katherine celebrated her bridal shower at her famous mother's home in Los Angeles. In fact, the newly minted husband and wife's relationship blossomed this time last year. Chris and Katherine were first photographed enjoying a picnic in Santa Barbara—not far from where the pair just said "I do!"

So as more details of Chris and Katherine's nuptials begin to unfold, we thought it the perfect opportunity to take a trip down memory lane.