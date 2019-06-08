Jenelle Evans Shares Video of David Eason, Dog and Kids Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans is remembering the good times with her family and late beloved dog Nugget as she and husband David Eason battle to regain custody of their kids.

Last month, she was fired from Teen Mom 2 and a judge ruled that they would temporarily lose custody of their daughter Ensley, 2, Jenelle's 4-year-old son Kaiser and David's daughter Maryssa, weeks after he allegedly intentionally shot and killed his wife's French bulldog after it "snapped" at Ensley. Jenelle's mother Barbara has had custody of her son Jace, 9, for most of his life and his toddler sister was sent to live with them. Kaiser is with his mother and Maryssa is with her mom.

On Saturday, Jenelle posted on her YouTube page a throwback video of her and David and the children playing with new pet chicks and chickens on their homestead farm.