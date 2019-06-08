Cardi B Debuts Her Character in Hustlers Stripper Movie With Sexy Selfie

Cardi B fans, meet Diamond.

The 26-year-old rapper posted on her Instagram page on Saturday the first photo of herself in character for her big screen debut in the upcoming film Hustlers with Jennifer Lopez. Cardi, a former real-life pole dancer and reality star, plays a stripper named Diamond in the new movie.

In her photo, a mirror selfie, she wears a barely-there, strappy pink and blue thong bodysuit and strappy heels that fasten up around her legs and thighs.

"Y'all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ? HUSTLER MOVIE !" she wrote.

Cardi has been candid about her stripper past. She told Howard Stern last year, "I don't tell girls to go do it, but I am not going to front—it really saved me. It really saved me. Before I was at the strip club I was a cashier at [a] market."