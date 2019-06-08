Zachary Levi Serenades Children's Hospital Patient With Tangled Song

He's Zachary Levi, and he's a real-life superhero.

On Friday, the Shazam! actor and several other celebs visited patients at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, one of several events for the annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend aimed at raising funds for the facility.

Levi got down on his knees and serenaded 15-year-old patient Sophia Linenberger by her bedside with the Tangled song "I See the Light." CNN host Jake Tapper shared a video of the sweet moment on Instagram.

Levi played hero Flynn Rider in Disney's 2010 3D computer-animated musical film, which starred Mandy Moore as main character and his love interest Rapunzel.