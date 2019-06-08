Kim Kardashian and Family Pay Tribute to Kanye West on 42nd Birthday

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jun. 8, 2019 1:54 PM
Happy birthday, Kanye West!
The rapper's wife Kim Kardashian and her family members took to Instagram on Saturday to wish him a happy 42nd birthday.
"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!" wrote Kim, 38, alongside a screenshot of him smiling as the two FaceTime.
He has a lot of smile about; A month ago, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West, who was born via surrogate like his big sister Chicago West, 1.
Kris Jenner shared several photos of the family with Kanye, including a picture of him with Kim and their three eldest children at their big Christmas party last year.
"Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest," she wrote. "You are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life."
"Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together," Kris continued. "Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much!"
Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram Story a pic of her with Kanye, Kris and Kendall Jenner, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY YE!!!!!"
Khloe Kardashian posted a pic of her and Kanye inside a photo booth at her 32nd birthday party in 2016.
"Happy birthday Ye!!" she wrote. "Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!"
Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner also paid tribute to Kanye for his birthday.
"Happy birthday to this incredible man," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her with the rapper. "Not only is he an extremely talented artist, he is an amazing husband to Kim, and father to his children. I am so blessed to have you in my life, Kanye."
