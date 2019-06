Stormi Webster Tries to Say Her Own Name in Adorable Video

Stormi Webster is becoming the most adorable little chatterbox.

Kylie Jenner posted on her Instagram page on Friday evening a video of her and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter trying to repeat some names, including her own, while posing for photos.

"Can you say Stormi?" the child is asked. Stormi smiles and makes a valiant attempt.

She is also asked to say the first name of her cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter and fellow "triplet."

"A for effort baby," Kylie wrote.

Others were equally as enamored.

"She's the cutest, Khloe commented.

"I can't," wrote Sofia Richie, Scott Disick's girlfriend.