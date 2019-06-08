Prince Louis Makes Trooping the Colour Balcony Debut: See All the Adorable Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis stole the show at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade in London, which marked his Buckingham Palace balcony debut.

The 1-year-old waved excitedly while in his mother's arms as he watched the festivities with his parents and siblings Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, as well as many more members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II. The event marks an official belated birthday celebration for the monarch, who turned 93 in April.

Louis wore a blue and white outfit similar to ones George and William wore for their major debuts. Charlotte wore a blue and white floral smocked dress she has worn before in public and George was seen only from the waist up, wearing a white polo shirt with blue piping.

This also marked a rare public appearance in general for Louis, who remained at home at about six weeks old during last year's event.

See photos from the Trooping the Colour parade:

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Wave

GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Louis perfects his royal wave.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Cambridges watch the flypast.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Charlotte greets her subjects.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton

George displays his adorable signature expression.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Behold the Royals

Queen Elizabeth II appears with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The four smile at the crowds.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to the crowd.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Duke of Sussex joins the ladies.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

This marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a month ago.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Queen Elizabeth

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Queen Elizabeth II

The guest of honor.

Trooping the Colour 2019, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has fun with the Cambridges.

Trooping of Colour 2019, Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Kate Middleton, Camilla Bowles

Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Cousins Unite

Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Camilla, Duchess of CornwallKate Middleton and Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips and their children Savannah and Isla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle also attended the event and appeared with the family on the balcony. It marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to the couple's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one month ago. Days after he was born, Meghan and Harry showed him off in a brief and small press photo call at Windsor Castle.

Other royals spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony included William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne, Princess RoyalPrincess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie, their dad Prince Andrew, Duke of York, plus William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Phillips' daughter Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips, who last year made headlines when she playfully teased George at Trooping the Color. The Cambridge children stood far away from the Phililips girls at Saturday's event.

Not in attendance: The queen's husband Prince Philip, who rarely appears at royal events these days, as he is retired. He is set to turn 98 on Monday.

