Prince Louis Makes Trooping the Colour Balcony Debut: See All the Adorable Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son Prince Louis stole the show at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade in London, which marked his Buckingham Palace balcony debut.
The 1-year-old waved excitedly while in his mother's arms as he watched the festivities with his parents and siblings Prince George, 5, and Princess Charlotte, 4, as well as many more members of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II. The event marks an official belated birthday celebration for the monarch, who turned 93 in April.
Louis wore a blue and white outfit similar to ones George and William wore for their major debuts. Charlotte wore a blue and white floral smocked dress she has worn before in public and George was seen only from the waist up, wearing a white polo shirt with blue piping.
This also marked a rare public appearance in general for Louis, who remained at home at about six weeks old during last year's event.
See photos from the Trooping the Colour parade:
GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY/Shutterstock
Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Louis perfects his royal wave.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton
The Cambridges watch the flypast.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton
Charlotte greets her subjects.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton
George displays his adorable signature expression.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Behold the Royals
Queen Elizabeth II appears with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
The four smile at the crowds.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to the crowd.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
The Duke of Sussex joins the ladies.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
This marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a month ago.
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ride in a carriage.
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Queen Elizabeth II
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Prince William
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall has fun with the Cambridges.
Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
Cousins Unite
Princess Beatrice, James Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Viscount Severn, Prince Edward, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Kate Middleton and Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips and their children Savannah and Isla appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.
William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle also attended the event and appeared with the family on the balcony. It marked the first public appearance for the Duchess of Sussex since she gave birth to the couple's first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one month ago. Days after he was born, Meghan and Harry showed him off in a brief and small press photo call at Windsor Castle.
Other royals spotted on the Buckingham Palace balcony included William and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice and sister Princess Eugenie, their dad Prince Andrew, Duke of York, plus William and Harry's cousin Peter Phillips and wife Autumn Phillips' daughter Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips, who last year made headlines when she playfully teased George at Trooping the Color. The Cambridge children stood far away from the Phililips girls at Saturday's event.
Not in attendance: The queen's husband Prince Philip, who rarely appears at royal events these days, as he is retired. He is set to turn 98 on Monday.