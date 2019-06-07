Gwyneth Paltrow Had No Clue She Starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming

At the end of the 2017 film Spider-man: Homecoming, Gwyneth Paltrow makes a brief appearance as Pepper Potts.

And up until recently, that was news to her.

"We were in Spider-Man together," Jon Favreau told her on his new Netflix program The Chef Show. "Remember we were in Spider-Man?"

"We weren't in Spider-Man," she said.

"Yes we were," he said. "You were in Spider-Man."

"No," she said.

"Yeah," he said.

"I was in Avengers," she began.

"No, you were in Spider-Man also," Favreau said.

"Remember, Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland's there and you're gonna walk out and do a press conference?"

"Oh yes," she said. "That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!"

