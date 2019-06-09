90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: Chantel's Tense Confrontation, Paola's Emotional Letter and More

One fight has caused so much drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four. The fight in question between Chantel's family and Pedro and his sister happened during season three of Happily Ever After?, yet it's still the center of their issues.

In the Sunday, June 9 episode, Chantel made her way down to the Dominican Republic to be with Pedro and work on their marriage. What she found when she got there was a disappointed husband—Pedro wanted time alone to reconnect with family and friends—and a mother-in-law who was not happy to see her.

While she didn't have to sleep in her mother-in-law's house and she got Pedro to stay with her in the hotel, Chantel still had to meet with Pedro's mother in an effort to move on from the family fight.

During the tense exchange, which was done with a translator present, neither side really came to an understanding. Pedro's mother said she would've beaten up Chantel's family if she was there at the dinner table when the fistfight erupted. So. There's that.

Meanwhile…