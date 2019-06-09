Olivia Pierson Is in Tears Over Her Divorced Parents—Find Out Why Tonight!

Emotions were running rampant on Relatively Nat & Liv.

On Sunday's all-new episode of Nat & Liv, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson vacationed in Whistler with their extended family. Unsurprisingly, some family drama surfaced during the getaway.

For starters, after seemingly flirting at Rhonda Halcro and Jim Halcro's anniversary party, exes Julia Pierson and Brian Pierson finally talked about their divorce. This candid conversation came about after Liv and brother Owen Pierson thanked their parents for being so cordial.

"To have my parents here together is huge. It's been a long time coming," Liv relayed in a confessional. "If anyone has divorced parents, you would know that the fact they're even cordial, let alone on this trip together, is really special."

In fact, Julia and Brian's friendly nature even moved Liv to tears. Nonetheless, the Pierson exes still had a lot to discuss as the two got specific about their failed relationship. While Brian admitted that Julia was his "first love," the former flames acknowledged that there were mistakes made.