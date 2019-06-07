Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have a Date Night at Star-Studded Saint Laurent Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went out in style on Thursday.
The married couple made it a date night at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California. The two wore coordinating outfits; Cyrus wore a sparkling black blazer over a black top and shredded leather pants and boots, while Hemsworth sported a black jacket over a black printed shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.
Other celebs in attendance included Keanu Reeves, Hailey Bieber, Amber Heard, Luka Sabbat, Avengers'Sebastian Stan, Laura Dern, Charlie Puth, and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe.
See photos of the stars at the event.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
The two wear coordinating black outfits.
Keanu Reeves
The actor appears in all black.
Joe Keery and Maika Monroe
The Stranger Things star appear with his girlfriend.
Hailey Bieber
The model showcases a striped look.
Sebastian Stan
The Avengers star appears in all black.
Luka Sabbat
The grown-ish star and model also appears in all black.
Laura Dern
The Big Little Lies actress showcases a chic look.
Amber Heard
The Aquaman actress poses in a black outfit.
Charlie Puth
The star appears in a tan suede jacket.
