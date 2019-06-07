Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have a Date Night at Star-Studded Saint Laurent Fashion Show

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth went out in style on Thursday.

The married couple made it a date night at the Saint Laurent Men's Spring-Summer 2020 runway show in Malibu, California. The two wore coordinating outfits; Cyrus wore a sparkling black blazer over a black top and shredded leather pants and boots, while Hemsworth sported a black jacket over a black printed shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.

Other celebs in attendance included Keanu Reeves, Hailey Bieber, Amber Heard, Luka Sabbat, Avengers'Sebastian Stan, Laura Dern, Charlie Puth, and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe.