Shanina Shaik and Greg "DJ Ruckus" Andrews Split

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jun. 7, 2019 6:13 AM

Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Wedding

Sara Lobla Photographer

It's over between Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus.

The 28-year-old Australian Victoria's Secret model and 35-year-old music artist, whose real name is Greg Andrews, have called it quits after a year of marriage.

"After careful thought and consideration, Shanina Shaik and Greg 'DJ Ruckus' Andrews have decided to separate," a rep for the duo tells E! News in a statement. "They move forward with much mutual respect and love for each other, and ask to please respect their privacy during this time."

They were last photographed together in public on May 16, in New York City.

Shaik and Ruckus got engaged just after Christmas 2015 on his cousin Lenny Kravitz's private island in the Bahamas and wed there this past April. Celebrity guests included Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross, and Rev Run and his wife Justine.

Shaik and Ruckus have no children together. In February, she had said in an interview with fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley for her beauty website Rose Inc. that she was "thinking about a family and when to settle down."

Shanina Shaik Shares Victoria's Secret Angels' Post-Show Meal

"But there are so many things on my dream board that I need to tick off and want to do, and hopefully I'll do some more movies as well," she said. "If I can do all of that, I'll be very happy."

Shanina Shaik, DJ Ruckus, Evan Ross, Ashlee Simpson, DJ Cassidy, Kelsey Evenson, Coachella 2019, Party

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

In April, Shaik and Ruckus looked cozy as they joined the Rosses at Coachella.

They have not commented on the breakup.

